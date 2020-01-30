Belarusian president authorizes country’s government to negotiate on Kazakh oil export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has authorized the country’s government to sign the agreement for import of Kazakh oil to Belarus, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press office.

Belarus continues work for diversification of oil import, the report said.

By a decree № 27, Lukashenko authorized the country’s government to carry out negotiations with Kazakhstan on the topic of trade and economic cooperation in area of oil and petroleum goods import to Belarus, as well as on the agreement draft and its signing when it is approved.

According to Kazakhstan’s then Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, during Lukashenko’s visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019, parties signed a preliminary agreement on export of Kazakhstan’s oil and petroleum products to Belarus and on overall cooperation in the area.

As noted earlier by Asset Magauov, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Kazakhstan is counting on signing the agreement on oil export to Belarus in the beginning of 2020.

Kazakhstan is planning on exporting from 1 to 3.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products a year to Belarus.

