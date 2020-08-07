SOCAR talks on possible reason of fire on Azerikimya production union’s territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The fire on the territory of the Azerikimya production union of the Azerbaijani state company SOCAR was not related to the production process, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR, told Trend.

“There was a fire on the territory of the Azerikimya production union. The fire was not related to the production process, since the plant has not been operating for three days already, it has stopped for repairs. Our assumption is that this could occur in the process of construction work carried out as part of modernization. The fire covered a very small area and was extinguished in a few minutes. This did not cause much damage to the plant. But several of our employees, employees of the Azfen contractor company, which is participating in the modernization project, got burn injuries,” he said.

