Kazakhstan waives plans to sell state share in two local HPPs to UAE investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Kazakhstan has waived plans to directly sell the state share in the authorized capital of AES Shulbinsk HPP and AES Oskemen HPP LLPs to a consortium of Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kazakh investors, Trend reports citing the relevant resolution of the Kazakh government.

On January 10, 2022, the government adopted a resolution to withdraw the bill "On the ratification of the Joint Declaration of the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the UAE on the creation of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors" from the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament).

Within the document, the government of Kazakhstan intended to carry out a direct targeted sale of up to 100 percent of state shares in the above two hydroelectric power plants (HPPs). To implement the projects, it was planned to create an energy holding.