Azerbaijani oil prices сontinue to increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.14 on May 16 compared to the previous price, settling at $119.39 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 16 amounted to $118.27 per barrel, up by $2.19 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $76.46 per barrel on May 16, rising by $1.71 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $1.79 compared to the previous price and made up $113.14 per barrel.