Electricity trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova power system to be increased

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Electricity trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova power system to will be increased, Trend reports with reference to ENTSO-E.

Reportedly, on 28 July, the Transmission System Operators (TSOs) of Continental Europe agreed to increase the trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova to 250 MW which is more than double the capacity that was set in the initial phase (100 MW).

The possibility of further increasing trade capacity will be assessed in September based on power system stability and security considerations.

Commercial electricity exchanges with the Ukraine/Moldova power system started on 30 June on the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania, followed by the Ukraine-Slovakia interconnection on 7 July. Electricity trading on the other interconnections (Ukraine-Hungary and Moldova-Romania) is expected to follow later.

The opening of trade capacity with Ukraine/Moldova was made possible after the TSOs of Continental Europe confirmed on 28 June 2022 that the technical pre-conditions had been fulfilled to allow commercial exchanges of electricity between Ukraine and the neighbouring countries. The start of commercial exchanges of electricity followed the successful synchronization of the Continental Europe power system and the Ukraine/Moldova power system on 16 March 2022 and the welcoming of Ukrenergo as observer member of ENTSO-E on 26 April 2022.

---

