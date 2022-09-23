Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.1 on September 22 compared to the previous price, amounting to $93.7 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 22 amounted to $92.04 per barrel, up by $1.08 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.56 per barrel on September 22, growing by $1.13 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.06 compared to the previous price and made up $89.18 per barrel.