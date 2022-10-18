Greece shows interest in expanding capacity of Southern Gas Corridor - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Greece is interested in expanding the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor, Minister of Energy of Greece Kostas Skrekas said during his meeting with Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

He noted that Southern Gas Corridor is of great significance to Greece in terms of gas sources and diversification of routes, and expressed great interest in expanding the project and increasing gas volumes.

During the meeting, both sides discussed issues arising from the energy cooperation between the two countries.

Shahbazov spoke about the work done within the framework of the transition to 'green' energy in accordance with modern challenges, informed about the fields and gas reserves in the country in the context of doubling the volume of gas exports to Europe within the framework of the memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of energy.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan plans to start exporting 'green' energy to Europe in the future.