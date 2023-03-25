Azerbaijan’s green energy can provide for needs of 25 countries of its size

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Azerbaijan can produce up to 200 gigawatts of green energy, which can provide for the energy needs of 25 countries the size of Azerbaijan, reads an article published by The Times of Israel.

The author notes that one of the countries best suited to replace Russian gas and oil on the European market is Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is an energy-rich country that already supplies Israel with 40 percent of its oil needs. Azerbaijan’s rich energy resources combined with Europe’s desire to diversify its supply has led to the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, which led to Azerbaijan already beginning to improve the energy supply in European markets. Today, many European politicians are grateful to Azerbaijan for assisting Europe as it faced the gravest energy crisis in decades. This led to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signing an agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission. In the framework of this project, Azerbaijan will lay a power transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 MW between Georgia and Romania, thus installing a digital connecting cable. This project already shows how much confidence European countries have placed in Azerbaijan,” reads the article.

The author points out that it is for good reason that Europe looks to Azerbaijan to solve its energy crisis.