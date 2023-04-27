Greece pays over 250 M euros for Azerbaijani gas imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Greece paid a total of 118 519 833 euros for purchase of Azerbaijani gas in February 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

Eurostat data shows that Greece imported 199.4 cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan in February 2023.

Greece imported a total of 362.4 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas worth 252 million euros from January through February 2023.

Azerbaijan produced 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first two months of 2023. Gas exports from the country during this period stood at 4.3 billion cubic meters, 13 percent more than in the same period last year.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. TAP has delivered a total of 22 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn