Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.47 per barrel on May 25, decreasing by $1.99 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.53 per barrel, down by $1.98 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $51.37 per barrel, down by $2 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $2.02 compared to the previous price and made up $75.57 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 26, 2023)