Geneva hosts roundtable discussions on ”Azerbaijan innovation, Towards of Greener Model of Growth” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Geneva hosted roundtable discussions on ”Azerbaijan innovation, Towards of Greener Model of Growth”, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Was glad to have welcoming speech in roundtable discussions ”Azerbaijan innovation, Towards of Greener Model of Growth”, organized by Switzerland's Joint Chamber of Commerce in Geneva. The common projects in this field, implemented both in Europe and Azerbaijan, are in priority agenda of Azerbaijani-Swiss cooperation," he wrote.