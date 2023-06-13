Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe exceed 4.8 bcm - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan exported 4.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe from January through May 2023, Trend reports via Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov’s tweet.

The minister said that gas exports as a whole increased by 9.6 percent year-on-year.

"Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Europe (4.8 billion cubic meters), Türkiye (4.3 billion cubic meters) and Georgia (1.2 billion cubic meters) from January through May 2023. A total of 2.4 billion cubic meters were exported to Türkiye through TANAP gas pipeline during the reporting period," he said.

Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. Oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, while gas production increased by 6.5 percent during the reporting period compared to the same period in 2021.

Moreover, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of gas production.