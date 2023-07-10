Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. A meeting was held between Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, Azerbaijani minister of energy tweeted, Trend reports.

"We had fruitful talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto regarding our activities on the Solidarity Ring, the Caspian-EU green energy corridor, gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Hungary by the end of the year," he said.

Sofia hosted a ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding on the promotion of cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on April 25.

The Memorandum of Understanding sets out directions of cooperation between SOCAR and four distribution system operators for the supply of additional gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. The additional gas will be supplied through the upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia called the "Solidarity Ring".

Azerbaijan started gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The initial capacity of the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP), which is the European section of the corridor, is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility of expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.