Azerbaijan increases electricity production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 2.8 percent from January through June 2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

“Electricity generation in Azerbaijan amounted to 13.9 billion kWh in the first half of this year,” the minister said.

“The export of electricity from Azerbaijan accounted for 1.2 billion kWh, while imports amounted to 137.5 million kWh, during the reporting period of 2023,” he said.

The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity in 2022, which is 4 percent more compared to year-on-year. Exports accounted for more than 3 billion kWh of electricity, while imports amounted to 137.1 million kWh.