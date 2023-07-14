Azerbaijan, ACWA Power discuss green energy co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan and ACWA Power have discussed cooperation in green energy projects, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan, we discussed the ongoing joint projects in the field of green energy. We have also explored the potential for expanding our cooperation," the minister said.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries with a high potential of renewable energy sources. Thus, the potential of renewable energy sources, economically feasible and technically feasible, is estimated at 27,000 MW, including 3,000 MW of wind energy, 23,000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, 520 MW of mountain river energy.

Major renewable energy projects are being implemented in the country jointly with Masdar, ACWA Power and BP.

The liberated territories [from Armenian occupation after the second Karabakh war] account for about 25 percent of Azerbaijan's internal water resources, which is approximately 2.5 billion cubic meters per year. In particular, there is a great potential for the implementation of solar energy projects in the liberated territories.

The potential of solar energy in the liberated territories is estimated at more than 7,200 MW.

According to the concept of creating green zones, the electricity consumed in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan will be produced only from renewable energy sources.