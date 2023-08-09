World oil prices wane amid growth in US commercial oil stocks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. World oil prices are decreasing after the release of data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on a growth in weekly stocks of this raw material in the US, Trend reports.

The price of October futures for Brent Crude Oil decreased by 0.16 percent to $86.03 per barrel, and September futures for WTI decreased by 0.17 percent to $82.78.

The attention of investors is attracted by the API statistics.

According to API, commercial oil reserves in the United States increased by 4.1 million barrels in the week ending August 4.

World oil prices are decreasing after the release of data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on a growth in weekly stocks of this raw material in the US, Trend reports.

The price of October futures for Brent Crude Oil decreased by 0.16 percent to $86.03 per barrel, and September futures for WTI decreased by 0.17 percent to $82.78.

The attention of investors is attracted by the API statistics.

According to API, commercial oil reserves in the United States increased by 4.1 million barrels in the week ending August 4.

The official data will be released on Wednesday by the US Department of Energy. Analysts estimate a 0.6 million barrel rise in commercial oil reserves.

China's economic statistics also have an impact on global energy prices. The consumer price index (CPI), a major indication of inflation, declined by 0.3 percent in July 2023 compared to the previous year.

Investors are interested in China's economic figures since the country is a significant importer of oil.