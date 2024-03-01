Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project necessitates acceleration - Croatian state secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Acceleration of work on the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) project is essential, said State Secretary of the Croatian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development Ivo Milatić during the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

"Over the coming months, we must speed up work with our partners, particularly Albania, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, for the IAP initiative," he said.

Milatić said that Croatia particularly appreciates the great support provided by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in this regard.

"The assistance offered has been critical in getting the project to the current preparation stage. With Azerbaijan's strong contribution, we hope to improve our gas distribution projects to Europe, delivering an additional gas source from the EU border to Southeastern Europe, thus renewing fruitful cooperation among the four nations," he added.

The 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting were held in Baku today. The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other dignitaries from Azerbaijan and European Union countries.

X: @Lyaman_Zeyn