Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 350M manats

5 April 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold its next deposit auction on April 8, Trend reports referring to the CBA on April 5.

As part of the auction, the Central Bank plans to raise 350 million manats. The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary from 7.01-8.99 percent. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

The CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Thirty banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 5)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs to meet today
Politics 12:59
TAP lays first offshore pipes in Albanian waters
Oil&Gas 12:50
FM Mammadyarov: Why Armenia's soldier serving on Azerbaijan's territory? (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:43
Azerbaijan to re-enter top 10 reformer countries in Doing Business rating
Economy 12:09
President Aliyev attends opening of new complex for IDP families in Baku’s settlement (PHOTO)
Politics 11:40
WB improves forecast for Azerbaijan’s economic growth
Economy 11:39
Latest
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs to meet today
Politics 12:59
Political party led by Turkish former PM Davutoglu to be created in Turkey - media
Turkey 12:58
Euro zone agrees to grant Greece nearly 1 billion euros
World 12:51
TAP lays first offshore pipes in Albanian waters
Oil&Gas 12:50
Russian resupply ship launches to orbital outpost using ultra-short scheme
World 12:48
FM Mammadyarov: Why Armenia's soldier serving on Azerbaijan's territory? (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:43
WB: Uzbekistan’s economic outlook positive with growth of 6% by 2021
Economy 12:26
Turkmenistan improves base of international and legal documents
Turkmenistan 12:22
WB: Uzbekistan's economic growth accelerates thanks to construction, industrial sectors
Economy 12:15