Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25
By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 20-May 24), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 15
|
1.7
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
May 23
|
1.7
|
May 17
|
1.7
|
May 24
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0046 manats or about 0.24 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8971 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 13
|
1.9090
|
May 20
|
1.8962
|
May 14
|
1.9107
|
May 21
|
1.8970
|
May 15
|
1.9056
|
May 22
|
1.8964
|
May 16
|
1.9057
|
May 23
|
1.8952
|
May 17
|
1.9005
|
May 24
|
1.9008
|
Average weekly
|
1.9063
|
Average weekly
|
1.8971
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0263 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 13
|
0.0260
|
May 20
|
0.0263
|
May 14
|
0.0260
|
May 21
|
0.0264
|
May 15
|
0.0262
|
May 22
|
0.0264
|
May 16
|
0.0263
|
May 23
|
0.0264
|
May 17
|
0.0263
|
May 24
|
0.0262
|
Average weekly
|
0.0262
|
Average weekly
|
0.0263
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.93 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2796 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 13
|
0.2849
|
May 20
|
0.2805
|
May 14
|
0.2791
|
May 21
|
0.2815
|
May 15
|
0.2806
|
May 22
|
0.2805
|
May 16
|
0.2821
|
May 23
|
0.2775
|
May 17
|
0.2798
|
May 24
|
0.2779
|
Average weekly
|
0.2813
|
Average weekly
|
0.2796
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news