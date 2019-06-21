National currency of Kazakhstan strengthens against US dollar

21 June 2019 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on June 21, 2019 amounted to 377.78 tenge, Trend reports with reference to KASE.

During the trading week the national currency of Kazakhstan strengthened by 6.25 tenge against US dollar. On Monday, June 17th the weighted average exchange rate amounted to 383.43 tenge per one US dollar, compared to 377.18 tenge per one dollar on Friday, June 21st.

KASE states that at the afternoon trading session, the minimum rate was at the level of 376.60 tenge per dollar, the maximum – 378.7 tenge, and the closing rate was 378.7 tenge per dollar.

The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to over $166.88 million, and 422 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana) and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the American currency is 381 tenge and 381.3 tenge respectively.

As at June 21, 2019 the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 380.56 tenge per one US dollar.

