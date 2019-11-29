BSE holds auction on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund

29 November 2019 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on Nov. 28 to place mortgage bonds AZ2041008684 of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund with maturity of 23 years, Trend reports with reference to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

During the auction 20 million manat ($11.7 million) were raised from Azerbaijani banks.

The price of bonds at the time of the auction amounted to 1,010.7499 manat ($594.5).

The bonds' mature date is March 23, 2042.

