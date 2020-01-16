Uzbek Agrobank signs loan agreement with China Development Bank

16 January 2020 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EBRD sets record for investments in Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 18:01
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy load block
Tenders 17:28
Tesla says it plans to open China design and research center
US 16:39
Uzbekistan's inflation forecast for 2020 remains unchanged
Finance 16:02
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank introduces base rate instead of refinancing rate
Finance 15:37
JICA to continue attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 15:22
Latest
Georgia signs agreement for construction of Shorapani–Argveta section of Rikoti Pass
Construction 19:02
Azerbaijani portal to launch Pay Ring digital payment system
ICT 19:00
EIA names non-OPEC country with largest output declines in 2020
Oil&Gas 18:46
Gas prices to significantly drop in Kazakhstan's Baikonur
Business 18:44
Registration of parliamentary candidates completed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:41
SOCAR talks drilling operations in Azerbaijan last year
Oil&Gas 18:33
SOCAR: Natural gas production in Azerbaijan increased last year
Oil&Gas 18:28
Head of COE Baku Office thanks Azerbaijan for co-op during election period
Politics 18:28
EBRD sets record for investments in Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 18:01