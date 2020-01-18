How will new indicator on public procurement in WB Doing Business report work?

18 January 2020 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Hikmet Hajiyev: Parliamentary elections to be another important opportunity in transformation of Azerbaijani society
Politics 15:23
Structural changes underway in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 15:15
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan sees a lot of potential for security, defense cooperation with France
Politics 14:00
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan seeking cooperation, not competition in energy sphere
Politics 13:22
Hikmet Hajiyev: Int’l community should redouble efforts for soonest resolution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:16
Azerbaijan leading in trade facilitation ranking
Business 13:04
Latest
Car bomb targets Turkish contractors in Somalia, 15 injured
Other News 19:03
Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan addresses letter to UN Secretary General on illegal arrest of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:46
Metal production plant to open in Georgia
Construction 18:24
Kazakhstan sums up results of industrial, innovative development program
Business 18:22
World Bank ready to participate in modernization of airports in Uzbekistan
Transport 18:21
Review of Georgian capital markets during third week of 2020
Finance 18:20
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's role in a cohesive and sustainable world
Politics 18:04
New buses to be imported for Iran’s Tehran city
Business 17:50
Oil production up on Iran’s Rag Sefid 1 field
Oil&Gas 17:36