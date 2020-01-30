Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 30

30 January 2020 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased, while platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 30, compared to the prices on Jan. 29, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 23.2 manat and amounted to 2,684 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2549 manat and amounted to 29.9480 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 34.8 manat and amounted to 1,650 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 52.1 manat and amounted to 3,873 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 30, 2020

Jan. 29, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,684.3765

2,661.1290

Silver

XAG

29.9480

29.6931

Platinum

XPT

1,650.7595

1,685.6350

Palladium

XPD

3,873.9600

3,926.0650

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 30)

