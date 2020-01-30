Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased, while platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 30, compared to the prices on Jan. 29, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 23.2 manat and amounted to 2,684 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2549 manat and amounted to 29.9480 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 34.8 manat and amounted to 1,650 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 52.1 manat and amounted to 3,873 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 30, 2020 Jan. 29, 2020 Gold XAU 2,684.3765 2,661.1290 Silver XAG 29.9480 29.6931 Platinum XPT 1,650.7595 1,685.6350 Palladium XPD 3,873.9600 3,926.0650