Central Bank's short-term notes put up on Baku Stock Exchange

The Baku Stock Exchange held a regular auction on placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) with maturity of 84 days, attracting 50 million manat ($29.4 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to the BSE, demand during the auction exceeded supply by more than 4 times - eight investors filed 18 bids for a total nominal amount of 217.5 million manat ($127.9 million). The range of price offers ranged from 98.4381 manat ($57.9) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 6.8 percent to 99.3245 manat ($58.42) with the YTM of 2.91 percent.

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.1815 manat ($58.34) with the YTM of 3.54 percent; the weighted average price was 99.2062 manat ($58.35) with the YTM of 3.85 percent. The volume of notes placed in the auction amounted to 50 million manat ($29.4 million).

The deadline for payment is June 1, 2020.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

(1 USD= 1.7 AZN on Mar. 6)

