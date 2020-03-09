Japan logs 5.91 bln USD current account surplus in January

Japan logged a current account surplus of 612.3 billion yen (5.91 billion U.S. dollars) in January, the Finance Ministry said in a report on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The latest reading marks the 67th successive surplus month of Japan's current account.

The ministry said in its preliminary report that the country had a goods trade surplus of 985.1 billion yen (9.52 billion U.S. dollars), while services trade stood at a deficit of 162.7 billion yen (1.57 billion U.S. dollars), in the reporting period.

Japan's primary income, which reflects returns on investments made overseas, logged a surplus of 1.85 trillion yen (17.88 billion U.S. dollars), according to the preliminary report.

Japan's current account surplus is one of the broadest measure of its trade with the rest of the world.

The data is keenly eyed by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Finance Ministry ahead of new potential policy changes, monetary easing or tapering measures.

In Japan, a current account surplus increases the nation's net foreign assets by the corresponding amount, and a current account deficit does the reverse.

Both the Japanese government and private payments are included in the calculation and it is called the current account because goods and services are generally consumed in the current period.