Currency sales rate for September 7-11 revealed

Finance 12 September 2020 22:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

From September 7 through September 11 sales of the dollar at the auctions of the Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange last trading week increased compared to the previous week by 61.3 percent to $538.6 million, Trend with reference to the press service of Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange JSC (UzRCE JSC).

At the same time, the currencies of the EU countries increased by 82.8 percent to €19. 35 million.

The dollar showed volatile dynamics, and at the same time updated its historical maximum three times, reaching the highest level on September 9 at 10,302 soums ($1.003). Friday trading session closed at 10,297 soums ($1.002).

The dollar exchange rate last trading week fluctuated in the value range of 10,290-10,302 soums ($1.001 - $1.003), the percentage corridor amounted to 0.1166 percent versus 10,262-10,284 soums ($0.99- $1) and 0.2059 percent, respectively, in the previous week.

The euro exchange rate after repeating the record last Friday last week varied in the monetary range of 12,186-12,290 soums ($1.18 - $1.2), the percentage corridor amounted to 0.8534 percent versus 12,243-12,305 soums ($1.19-$1.2) and 0.5064 percent, respectively, in the previous week. Friday's session closed at 12,186 soums ($1.18).

UzRCE JSC was established in 1992 and specializes in organizing and conducting interbank exchange trades for the purchase and sale of foreign currency, determining the exchange rate of the national currency against foreign currencies based on the results of trades.

To date, the authorized capital of UzRCE JSC has been formed in the amount of almost 1.07 billion soums ($104.1 million) through the placement of 1.07 million ordinary shares with a par value of 1,000 soums ($0.0973).

Its shareholders are the Central Bank - 50.13 percent, the National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity and Uzpromstroybank - 11.13 percent each, Agrobank and Ipak Yuli Bank - 8.9 percent each, Orient Finance Bank - 5.76 percent, Khalk Bank - 4.05 percent.

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

