Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan drop
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 7, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 9.469 manat ($5.57) or 0.3 percent, amounting to 3,123.5205 manat ($1,837.3), and an ounce of silver - by 0.0838 manat (4 cents) or 0.2 percent, to 40.8905 manat ($24.05).
The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 4.539 manat ($2.67) or 0.26 percent and amounted to 1,771.179 manat ($1,041.8), and an ounce of palladium rose by 14.042 manat ($8.26) or 0.35 percent, amounting to 4,005.6335 manat ($2,356.2).
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 168.9205 manat ($99.365) or 5.1 percent, per ounce of platinum - increased by 254.575 manat ($149.7) or 16.8 percent, per ounce of silver - decreased by 1.8565 manat ($1.09) or 4.3 percent, and per ounce of palladium - by 72.0035 manat ($42.35) or 1.8 percent.
In annual terms, gold rose by 614.992 manat ($361.7) or 24.5 percent, silver - by 12.051 manat ($7.08) or 41.8 percent, palladium - by 822.086 manat ($483.5) or 25.8 percent, platinum - by 243.185 manat ($143.05) or 15.9 percent.
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
December 7, 2020
|
3123,5205
|
40,8905
|
1771,179
|
4005,6335
|
December 4, 2020
|
3132,9895
|
40,9743
|
1775,718
|
3991,5915
|
November 7, 2020
|
3292,441
|
42,747
|
1516,604
|
4077,637
|
December 7, 2019
|
2508,5285
|
28,8395
|
1527,994
|
3183,5475
|
Daily difference
|
in man.
|
-9,469
|
-0,0838
|
-4,539
|
14,042
|
in %
|
-0,3
|
-0,2
|
-0,26
|
0,35
|
Monthly difference
|
In man.
|
-168,9205
|
-1,8565
|
254,575
|
-72,0035
|
in %
|
-5,1
|
-4,3
|
16,8
|
-1,8
|
Annual difference
|
in man.
|
614,992
|
12,051
|
243,185
|
822,086
|
in %
|
24,5
|
41,8
|
15,9
|
25,8
