Uzbek currency rates for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar rose against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from January 12.

The American currency rose in price this week by 23.76 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,473 soums.

The single European currency also rose in price by 34.26 soums, amounting to 12.796 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it rose by 0.84 soums and amounted to 141.29 soums.

It was noted that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan began to rise again after a week of decline.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva