Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 19.38 manat (0.6 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,112.69 manat, which is by 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 1 3,162.85 Feb. 8 3,078.8 Feb. 2 3,154.42 Feb. 9 3,130.26 Feb. 3 3,129.99 Feb. 10 3,132.62 Feb. 4 3,098.69 Feb. 11 3,123.6 Feb. 5 3,050.91 Feb. 12 3,098.18 Average weekly 3,119.37 Average weekly 3,112.69

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.1248 manat (0.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.14 manat, which is by 0.6 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 1 48.3143 Feb. 8 45.8103 Feb. 2 48.2486 Feb. 9 46.7886 Feb. 3 45.8285 Feb. 10 46.5423 Feb. 4 45.07 Feb. 11 45.6374 Feb. 5 44.6994 Feb. 12 45.9351 Average weekly 46.43 Average weekly 46.14

During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan spiked by 149.34 manat (7.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,038.244 manat, which is by 8.9 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 1 1,875.653 Feb. 8 1,929.61 Feb. 2 1,898.21 Feb. 9 2,008.77 Feb. 3 1,869.41 Feb. 10 2,055.22 Feb. 4 1,844.26 Feb. 11 2,118.67 Feb. 5 1,870.71 Feb. 12 2,078.95 Average weekly 1,871.649 Average weekly 2,038.244

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 23.69 manat (0.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,984.104 manat, which is by 3.55 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 1 3,832.268 Feb. 8 3,972.48 Feb. 2 3,839.4 Feb. 9 3,996.6 Feb. 3 3,826.52 Feb. 10 3,958.28 Feb. 4 3,833.96 Feb. 11 3,996.99 Feb. 5 3,904.65 Feb. 12 3,996.17 Average weekly 3,847.36 Average weekly 3,984.104

