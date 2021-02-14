Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 19.38 manat (0.6 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,112.69 manat, which is by 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 1
|
3,162.85
|
Feb. 8
|
3,078.8
|
Feb. 2
|
3,154.42
|
Feb. 9
|
3,130.26
|
Feb. 3
|
3,129.99
|
Feb. 10
|
3,132.62
|
Feb. 4
|
3,098.69
|
Feb. 11
|
3,123.6
|
Feb. 5
|
3,050.91
|
Feb. 12
|
3,098.18
|
Average weekly
|
3,119.37
|
Average weekly
|
3,112.69
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.1248 manat (0.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.14 manat, which is by 0.6 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 1
|
48.3143
|
Feb. 8
|
45.8103
|
Feb. 2
|
48.2486
|
Feb. 9
|
46.7886
|
Feb. 3
|
45.8285
|
Feb. 10
|
46.5423
|
Feb. 4
|
45.07
|
Feb. 11
|
45.6374
|
Feb. 5
|
44.6994
|
Feb. 12
|
45.9351
|
Average weekly
|
46.43
|
Average weekly
|
46.14
During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan spiked by 149.34 manat (7.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,038.244 manat, which is by 8.9 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 1
|
1,875.653
|
Feb. 8
|
1,929.61
|
Feb. 2
|
1,898.21
|
Feb. 9
|
2,008.77
|
Feb. 3
|
1,869.41
|
Feb. 10
|
2,055.22
|
Feb. 4
|
1,844.26
|
Feb. 11
|
2,118.67
|
Feb. 5
|
1,870.71
|
Feb. 12
|
2,078.95
|
Average weekly
|
1,871.649
|
Average weekly
|
2,038.244
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 23.69 manat (0.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,984.104 manat, which is by 3.55 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 1
|
3,832.268
|
Feb. 8
|
3,972.48
|
Feb. 2
|
3,839.4
|
Feb. 9
|
3,996.6
|
Feb. 3
|
3,826.52
|
Feb. 10
|
3,958.28
|
Feb. 4
|
3,833.96
|
Feb. 11
|
3,996.99
|
Feb. 5
|
3,904.65
|
Feb. 12
|
3,996.17
|
Average weekly
|
3,847.36
|
Average weekly
|
3,984.104
-----
Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni