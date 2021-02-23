Azerbaijan develops instruction on state registration of securities
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is carrying out the state registration of securities and the state register of issue of securities and issue prospectuses within the regulation and control in the capital market, Trend reports on Feb. 23 with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
