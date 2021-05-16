Azerbaijan sees increase in gold price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metal, except gold, reduced in Azerbaijan on May 16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold grew by 20.723 manat or $12.19 (0.67 percent) and made up 3,133.831 manat or $1,843.43 per ounce.

The price of silver lowered by 0.0455 manat or 2.7 cents (0.1 percent) and amounted to 46.6187 manat ($27.42).

The price of platinum went down by 45.033 manat or $26.49 (2.11 percent) and equaled to 2,090.133 manat ($1,229.49).

The price of palladium shrank by 48.535 manat or $28.55 (0.98 percent) and stood at 4,922.214 manat ($2,895.42).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 134.6485 manat or $79.2 (4.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.6894 manat or $1.58 (6.1 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 48.246 manat or $28.38 per ounce (2.4 percent), while palladium increased by 263.6105 manat or $155.06 (5.7 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 191.1905 manat or $112.46 (6.5 percent), silver grew by 19.3592 manat or $11.39 (71 percent), platinum spiked by 779.4925 manat or $458.52 (59.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,787.584 manat or $1,051.52 (57 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 16, 2021 3,133.831 46.6187 2,090.133 4,922.214 May 8, 2021 3,113.108 46.6642 2,135.166 4,970.749 Apr. 16, 2021 2,999.1825 43.9293 2,041.887 4,658.6035 May 16, 2020 2,942.6405 27.2595 1310.6405 3,134.63 Change in a day in man. 20.723 -0.0455 -45.033 -48.535 in % 0.67 -0.1 -2.11 -0.98 Change in a month in man. 134.6485 2.6894 48.246 263.6105 in % 4.5 6.1 2.4 5.7 Change in a year in man. 191.1905 19.3592 779.4925 1,787.584 in % 6.5 71 59.5 57

