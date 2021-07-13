Kenya's investors lobby to promote circular economy in coast region

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has partnered with bilateral donors to promote a circular economy in the coast region amid an escalating plastic waste crisis threatening marine life, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Martha Cheruto, Deputy CEO, KEPSA said that the growth of the circular economy in the coastal region will boost the health of marine ecosystems and create additional jobs for the youth.

"We have engaged diverse stakeholders to accelerate the growth of the circular economy in the coast region and have supported the youth to come up with innovative waste recycling business models that guarantee sustainable income," said Cheruto.

She said that the implementation of the second phase of the sustainable waste recycling project in the coastal city of Mombasa is ongoing to stimulate the growth of the circular economy.

According to Cheruto, KEPSA has secured funding in order to provide seed capital, technology and training for coastal youth keen on venturing into plastic waste recycling.

She said that more than 100 households will be trained on the separation of waste at the source while youth from low-income settlements will be provided with innovations required to convert plastic waste into products that have commercial value.

Karin Boomsma, director of KEPSA affiliated Sustainable Inclusive Business (SIB) said that the circular economy holds the key to ecological health in the coastal region besides alleviating youth unemployment.

Boomsma noted that plastic litter dumped into the Indian Ocean is a threat to the livelihoods of fishing communities along the Kenyan coast adding that the private sector should rally behind innovative programs to manage waste at the source.

She said implementation of the six months waste recycling project in Mombasa will reduce pollution along the beaches and mangrove forests that are key breeding grounds for marine species like fish, oysters and crabs.

Boomsma said that harnessing capital, technology and innovations from industry is key to advance the circular economy in Kenya and deliver the constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment for all citizens.