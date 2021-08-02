Gold price in Azerbaijan slightly down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2

The prices of precious metals, except gold and silver, grew in Azerbaijan on August 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 27.931 manat or $16.43 (0.9 percent) and made up 3,078.7765 manat or $1,811.04 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.1469 manat or 8.6 cents (0.34 percent) and amounted to 43.3379 manat ($25.49).

The price of platinum went up by 4.097 manat or $2.41 (0.23 percent) and equaled to 1,798.566 manat ($1,057.98).

The price of palladium increased by 60.18 manat or $35.4 (1.34 percent) and stood at 4,566.336 manat ($2,686.08).

In monthly terms, the price of gold rose by 55.4965 manat or $32.64 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 0.9654 manat or $57 (2.2 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 57.579 manat or $33.87 per ounce (3.1 percent), while palladium decreased by 139.009 manat or $81.77 (three percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold dropped by 256.989 manat or $151.17 (7.7 percent), silver grew by 2.3279 manat or $1.37 (5.7 percent), platinum spiked by 220.4645 manat or $129.68 (14 percent), and palladium surged by 930.495 manat or $547.35 (25.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.2, 2021 3,078.7765 43.3379 1,798.566 4,566.336 July 30, 2021 3,106.7075 43.4848 1,794.469 4,506.156 July 2, 2021 3,023.28 44.3033 1,856.145 4,705.345 Aug.2, 2020 3,335.7655 41.01 1,578.1015 3,635.841 Change in a day in man. -27.931 -0.1469 4.097 60.18 in % -0.9 -0.34 0.23 1.34 Change in a month in man. 55.4965 -0.9654 -57.579 -139.009 in % 1.8 -2.2 -3.1 -3 Change in a year in man. -256.989 2.3279 220.4645 930.495 in % 0.9 43.7 32.5 44.4

