Gold price in Azerbaijan slightly down
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2
The prices of precious metals, except gold and silver, grew in Azerbaijan on August 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 27.931 manat or $16.43 (0.9 percent) and made up 3,078.7765 manat or $1,811.04 per ounce.
The price of silver shrank by 0.1469 manat or 8.6 cents (0.34 percent) and amounted to 43.3379 manat ($25.49).
The price of platinum went up by 4.097 manat or $2.41 (0.23 percent) and equaled to 1,798.566 manat ($1,057.98).
The price of palladium increased by 60.18 manat or $35.4 (1.34 percent) and stood at 4,566.336 manat ($2,686.08).
In monthly terms, the price of gold rose by 55.4965 manat or $32.64 (1.8 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 0.9654 manat or $57 (2.2 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 57.579 manat or $33.87 per ounce (3.1 percent), while palladium decreased by 139.009 manat or $81.77 (three percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold dropped by 256.989 manat or $151.17 (7.7 percent), silver grew by 2.3279 manat or $1.37 (5.7 percent), platinum spiked by 220.4645 manat or $129.68 (14 percent), and palladium surged by 930.495 manat or $547.35 (25.6 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Aug.2, 2021
|
3,078.7765
|
43.3379
|
1,798.566
|
4,566.336
|
July 30, 2021
|
3,106.7075
|
43.4848
|
1,794.469
|
4,506.156
|
July 2, 2021
|
3,023.28
|
44.3033
|
1,856.145
|
4,705.345
|
Aug.2, 2020
|
3,335.7655
|
41.01
|
1,578.1015
|
3,635.841
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
-27.931
|
-0.1469
|
4.097
|
60.18
|
in %
|
-0.9
|
-0.34
|
0.23
|
1.34
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
55.4965
|
-0.9654
|
-57.579
|
-139.009
|
in %
|
1.8
|
-2.2
|
-3.1
|
-3
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
-256.989
|
2.3279
|
220.4645
|
930.495
|
in %
|
0.9
|
43.7
|
32.5
|
44.4
