U.S. Democrats release 3.5-trln-USD spending plan as Senate moves close to passing bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. Democrats released the text of a 3.5-trillion-U.S.-dollar budget plan, which aims to enact most of President Joe Biden's social-spending agenda without Republican support, focusing on childcare, education, health care and climate policy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The budget framework includes, among others, more funding for child care for working families, expansions of paid family and medical leave, pre-kindergarten education, tuition-free community college, as well as programs to reduce carbon emissions.
