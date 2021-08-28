Renaissance Capital predicts growth of Azerbaijan's GDP
Latest
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO
Azerbaijan's First VP grateful to Rehabilitation Center for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders for birthday wishes (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO)
Annulment of all illegal documents remains priority for Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in France - ambassador
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive)
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador