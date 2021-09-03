Largest share of investments in Turkmenistan falls on manufacturing sector - minister
Latest
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services talks importance of Iraqi market
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for another residential complex in Sumgayit as part of preferential housing project (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends launches Azmonbat enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (PHOTO)