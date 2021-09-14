Iranian currency rates for September 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to September 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,602 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.14 Iranian rial on Sept.13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,142 58,099 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,587 45,754 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,877 4,865 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,860 4,823 1 Danish krone DKK 6,671 6,672 1 Indian rupee INR 571 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,685 139,546 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,971 25,000 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,198 38,208 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 5,401 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,222 33,095 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,890 29,869 1 South African rand ZAR 2,971 2,957 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,977 4,961 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,956 30,896 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,299 31,304 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,327 49,381 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,101 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 25 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,506 35,546 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,273 9,313 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,511 6,518 100 Thai baths THB 127,828 128,266 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,104 10,152 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,786 35,913 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,602 49,621 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,849 9,859 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,488 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,948 2,947 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,813 16,736 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,192 84,123 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,705 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,360 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,794 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,358 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,616 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

