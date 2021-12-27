Iranian currency rates for December 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to December 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,603 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.27 Iranian rial on Dec.26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,230 56,250 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,665 45,674 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,602 4,604 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,748 4,747 1 Danish krone DKK 6,391 6,392 1 Indian rupee INR 559 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,502 138,501 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,597 23,596 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,653 36,723 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,385 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,755 32,772 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,628 28,628 1 South African rand ZAR 2,698 2,699 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,936 3,942 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,326 30,332 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,903 30,894 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,491 49,487 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,074 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,914 34,955 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,136 9,136 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,596 100 Thai baths THB 125,671 125,668 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,012 10,012 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,399 35,400 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,603 47,539 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,698 9,698 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,616 13,616 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,950 2,949 1 Afghan afghani AFN 408 408 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,701 16,700 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,922 83,920 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,722 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,821 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,593 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,258 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,627 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur