Iranian currency rates for December 27

Finance 27 December 2021 10:06 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to December 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,603 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.27

Iranian rial on Dec.26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,230

56,250

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,665

45,674

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,602

4,604

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,748

4,747

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,391

6,392

1 Indian rupee

INR

559

560

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,502

138,501

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,597

23,596

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,653

36,723

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,385

5,385

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,755

32,772

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,628

28,628

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,698

2,699

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,936

3,942

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

571

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,326

30,332

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,903

30,894

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,491

49,487

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,075

2,074

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,914

34,955

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,136

9,136

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,596

6,596

100 Thai baths

THB

125,671

125,668

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,012

10,012

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,399

35,400

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,603

47,539

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,698

9,698

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,616

13,616

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,950

2,949

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

408

408

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,701

16,700

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,709

24,709

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,922

83,920

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,722

3,722

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,821 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,593 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,258 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,627 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000 - 310,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran, G4+1 due to convene in Vienna on Monday for fresh round of talks
Iran, G4+1 due to convene in Vienna on Monday for fresh round of talks
U.S. security adviser to visit Israel for talks on Iran
U.S. security adviser to visit Israel for talks on Iran
US believes that talks with Iran in Vienna may be resumed by yearend
US believes that talks with Iran in Vienna may be resumed by yearend
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector for 2021 ICT 10:42
S.Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment Other News 10:37
Iran interested to revive railway network that once existed in South Caucasus - FM (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Politics 10:34
Iran to increase regular shipping lines in Caspian Sea Transport 10:29
Iran begins National Housing Movement Plan Construction 10:24
Azerbaijan's Azermash to be dealer for Russian manufacturer of agricultural vehicles Transport 10:16
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 10:12
Iranian currency rates for December 27 Finance 10:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Economy 09:58
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 26 Uzbekistan 09:57
President Ilham Aliyev views new building of AZERTAC Politics 09:53
Turkmenistan discloses amount of products sold via local commodity exchange Business 09:42
Oil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations Oil&Gas 09:33
Liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened new page in history - Turkish president's spokesperson Politics 09:32
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport up Transport 09:27
Iran may impose restrictions on increasing gas consumption Oil&Gas 09:21
Iran eyes low gas consumption in steel sector Oil&Gas 09:15
Cargo movements in Iranian ports soar Transport 09:13
Iran’s Ramin TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 09:11
Iran discloses volume of essential goods transported within country Transport 09:10
Azerbaijan slightly reduces imports of pharmaceuticals in 11M2021 Economy 09:06
Iran records increase in exports via Golestan Province’s customs Business 09:05
Azerbaijan's Azerishig talks construction of new substations in liberated areas Economy 09:05
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange down Business 09:03
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association eyes holding exhibition Economy 08:56
S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct Other News 08:55
Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon' Other News 08:07
Kazakhstan adds 342 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:34
S.Korea reports 4,207 more COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases rise to 445 Other News 06:52
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" becomes first film to surpass 1 bln USD worldwide during pandemic World 06:08
Sudan arrests 114 protesters over violations in demonstrations Other News 05:23
Turkey confirms 20,138 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:37
18 soldiers killed in battle between Yemeni army, Houthis in Marib Arab World 03:52
Support for Japan PM up as voters welcome his COVID measures Other News 03:10
4 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq Arab World 02:24
Iran bans entry from 12 countries over Omicron fear Iran 01:36
Israeli hospital to give fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot in trial Israel 00:54
Turkey's HISAR O+ missile successfully completes test firing Turkey 00:26
Azerbaijani army is further strengthened and modernized Politics 00:01
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Crete World 26 December 23:55
Sudan says 58 policemen injured in protests Other News 26 December 23:08
Dam bursts in northeastern Brazil forcing evacuations Other News 26 December 22:26
Turkovac to eliminate COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Turkey Turkey 26 December 21:47
Azerbaijani gymnast named "Sportswoman of the year" Society 26 December 21:11
Georgian NCDC Head expects Omicron cases to rise in 2-3 weeks Georgia 26 December 20:25
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 26 December 20:19
Iran may import gas from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 26 December 20:07
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 26 December 20:05
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 47 World 26 December 19:28
Turkey most exposed country to fake news globally: Fahrettin Altun Turkey 26 December 18:42
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 26 December 18:36
Israel's Bennett self-isolates after daughter tests positive for COVID-19 Israel 26 December 18:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 26 December 17:23
National Drug Quality Lab to open in Georgia in 2022, Health Minister says Georgia 26 December 16:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 December 16:20
Azerbaijan confirms 511 more COVID-19 cases, 1,178 recoveries Society 26 December 16:15
Azerbaijan’s export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages up Economy 26 December 16:05
Azerbaijan’s import of plastic products increases Economy 26 December 15:53
Azerbaijan’s import of milk increases in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 15:51
Turkey unveils volume of cars transported between its Tuzla, Italian Trieste ports Turkey 26 December 15:50
Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity Oil&Gas 26 December 15:48
Turkey reveals volume of cars transported between its Mersin, Italian Trieste ports Turkey 26 December 15:30
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran up in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 15:24
State Customs Committee unveils trade turnover between Azerbaijan, UK in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Society 26 December 14:54
Azerbaijan discloses trade turnover with India in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 14:53
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Kocaeli port in 11M2021 Turkey 26 December 14:40
Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Turkali-7 well Turkey 26 December 14:37
Kazakh coal mining enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 26 December 14:28
State Customs Committee unveils volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Ukraine Oil&Gas 26 December 14:22
Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil exported to UK Oil&Gas 26 December 13:55
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes an increase in volume of industrial production Uzbekistan 26 December 13:52
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Turkey in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 26 December 13:39
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Aliaga port in 11M2021 Turkey 26 December 13:29
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 26 Oil&Gas 26 December 13:10
6 dead after boiler explodes at food processing factory in India's Bihar World 26 December 12:47
Iranian currency rates for December 26 Finance 26 December 12:16
Azerbaijan’s export of fertilizers up in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 12:03
Azerbaijan unveils export volume of tea and coffee in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 11:49
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands Georgia 26 December 11:44
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Belarus Oil&Gas 26 December 11:24
Georgia reports 1,661 coronavirus cases, 3,841 recoveries, 68 deaths Georgia 26 December 11:05
US plays important role in strengthening Georgia’s sovereignty, independence - FM Georgia 26 December 10:51
China's auto sales likely to grow 6.2 pct in 2022 World 26 December 10:37
At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck Europe 26 December 09:41
399 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 26 December 09:06
Dynamics of deposits in national currency remains positive in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 26 December 08:31
US president congratulates NASA on successful launch of James Webb telescope US 26 December 08:13
China's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak Other News 26 December 07:38
Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19 Other News 26 December 06:51
Sudan forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters Arab World 26 December 06:08
India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers Other News 26 December 05:29
La Palma volcano eruption declared over after three months of destruction Europe 26 December 04:48
Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test Other News 26 December 04:00
Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total Israel 26 December 03:21
Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation Russia 26 December 02:38
France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections Europe 26 December 01:49
Bomb explodes at restaurant in eastern Congo kills 7 Other News 26 December 01:04
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general Politics 26 December 00:15
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds Europe 25 December 23:44
All news