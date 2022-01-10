Azerbaijan to auction real estate of Standard Bank CJSC in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The real estate of Azerbaijan’s Standard Bank CJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, will be put up for auction at the Baku Auction Center on January 26, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

According to the fund, the property consists of a one-storey four-room residential building (70.2 sq. m.) and a utility room (27.1 sq. m.) located in the city of Ganja (Abbas Abbaszade Street, Nizami district).

The starting price is 150,000 manat ($88,240).

Those wishing to participate in the auction can provide the necessary documents to the following address: Abdulvahab Salamzade Street 593, Yasamal district, Baku city.