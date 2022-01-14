Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction medium-term gov't bonds
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s medium-term government bonds totally worth 5 million manat ($2.9 million) on January 18, 2022, Trend reports via the BSE.
According to the exchange, bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8) each with a maturity of 728 days and a yield of 4.5 percent will be put up for the auction.
Interest payment dates are set for July 19, 2022, January 17, 2023, July 18, 2023, and January 16, 2024 (the principal payment deadline).
