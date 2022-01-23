Iranian currency rates for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to January 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,650 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.23 Iranian rial on Jan.22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,926 56,953 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,058 46,057 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,567 4,570 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,720 4,727 1 Danish krone DKK 6,401 6,403 1 Indian rupee INR 565 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,663 138,960 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,847 23,842 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,947 36,934 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,376 33,489 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,188 28,254 1 South African rand ZAR 2,781 2,786 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,127 3,120 1 Russian ruble RUB 541 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,170 30,236 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,235 31,253 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,460 49,088 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,261 35,304 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,178 9,187 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,626 6,626 100 Thai baths THB 127,421 127,410 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,030 10,031 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,203 35,244 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,650 47,656 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,635 9,631 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,626 13,644 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,928 2,930 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 401 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,343 16,331 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,908 81,951 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,717 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,413 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,097 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,892 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,823 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

