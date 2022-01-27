Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up gov't bonds for new auction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s medium-term government bonds worth 35 million manat ($2.9 million) on February 1, 2022, Trend reports via the BSE.
According to the exchange, bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8) each with a maturity of 1,092 days and a yield of four percent will be put up for the auction.
Interest payment dates are set for August 2, 2022, January 31, 2023, August 1, 2023, January 30, 2024, July 30, 2024, and January 28, 2025 (the principal payment deadline).
Pasha Capital CJSC will be the underwriter of the placement.
