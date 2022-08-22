Iranian currency rates for August 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 8 have decreased in price, compared to August 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,191 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 22 Iranian rial on August 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,684 49,675 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,801 43,792 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,967 3,967 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,280 4,283 1 Danish krone DKK 5,672 5,668 1 Indian rupee INR 526 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,320 136,328 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,557 19,553 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,671 30,674 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,354 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,148 109,146 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,322 32,324 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,923 25,925 1 South African rand ZAR 2,470 2,469 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,322 2,323 1 Russian ruble RUB 707 706 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,917 28,880 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,178 30,182 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,162 44,162 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,165 1,165 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,826 32,825 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,616 8,611 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,164 6,162 100 Thai baths THB 117,360 117,309 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,383 9,383 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,432 31,427 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,191 42,162 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,816 8,815 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,050 15,050 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,050 75,050 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,110 4,110 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,344 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,152 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,941 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 286,000-289,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

