...
Iranian currency rates for August 22

Finance Materials 22 August 2022 10:25 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have grown and 8 have decreased in price, compared to August 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,191 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 22

Iranian rial on August 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,684

49,675

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,801

43,792

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,967

3,967

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,280

4,283

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,672

5,668

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,320

136,328

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,557

19,553

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,671

30,674

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,148

109,146

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,322

32,324

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,923

25,925

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,470

2,469

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,322

2,323

1 Russian ruble

RUB

707

706

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,917

28,880

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,178

30,182

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,162

44,162

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,165

1,165

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,826

32,825

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,616

8,611

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,164

6,162

100 Thai baths

THB

117,360

117,309

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,383

9,383

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,432

31,427

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,191

42,162

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,816

8,815

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,050

15,050

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,827

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,050

75,050

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,110

4,110

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

12,004

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,344 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,152 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,941 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 286,000-289,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 289,000-292,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

