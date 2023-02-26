Iranian currency rates for February 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to February 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,413 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 26 Iranian rial on February 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,165 50,173 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,654 44,679 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,998 4,007 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,036 4,044 1 Danish krone DKK 5,950 5,949 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,379 136,787 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 16,149 15,977 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,777 30,802 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,080 109,078 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,857 30,838 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,864 25,894 1 South African rand ZAR 2,284 2,281 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,225 2,281 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,249 28,289 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,104 31,128 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,352 39,122 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,152 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,646 31,618 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,713 8,713 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,047 6,038 100 Thai baths THB 120,225 120,089 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,472 9,469 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,957 31,925 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,413 44,290 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,349 9,347 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,955 15,971 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,758 2,752 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,633 16,767 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,704 24,678 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,528 76,035 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,561 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 573,000-576,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 603,000-606,000 rials.

---

