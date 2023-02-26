Iranian currency rates for February 26

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 26 February 2023
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to February 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,413 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 26

Iranian rial on February 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,165

50,173

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,654

44,679

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,998

4,007

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,036

4,044

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,950

5,949

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,379

136,787

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

16,149

15,977

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,777

30,802

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,078

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,857

30,838

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,864

25,894

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,284

2,281

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,225

2,281

1 Russian ruble

RUB

554

553

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,249

28,289

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,104

31,128

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,352

39,122

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,152

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,646

31,618

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,713

8,713

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,047

6,038

100 Thai baths

THB

120,225

120,089

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,472

9,469

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,957

31,925

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,413

44,290

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,349

9,347

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,955

15,971

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,758

2,752

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,633

16,767

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,704

24,678

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,528

76,035

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,968

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 324,561 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,371 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 573,000-576,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 603,000-606,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
