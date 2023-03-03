Azerbaijan's Central Bank addresses further steps to develop financial markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Azerbaijani Central Bank's Working Group on Financial Markets Development and Accessibility of Loans of the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings discussed further steps within the Working Group on Effective Management and Macroeconomic Indicators, Trend reports via the Central Bank.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Central Bank, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Oil Fund, the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau, the AMFA (Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association), the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Stock Market Participants Association, as well as representatives of Ekvita, AzFinance Investment Company, and the Asian Development Bank.

Earlier, the mentioned working group discussed the draft Action Plan and the roadmap for 2023 regarding the financing services under the "Favorable business environment" project of the World Bank Group.

The roadmap consists of 3 sub-indicators, 11 components, 47 sub-components, and 42 indicators. Out of these measures, 18 include sustainable finance activities, 12 – credit bureaus and registries, five – credit efficiency, five – electronic payments, and two – regulatory frameworks for business loans and secured transactions.