Iranian currency rates for March 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to March 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,296 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 9 Iranian rial on March 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,704 50,596 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,695 45,120 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,922 4,023 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,941 4,034 1 Danish krone DKK 5,954 6,035 1 Indian rupee INR 513 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,641 136,905 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,156 15,238 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,612 30,897 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,074 109,087 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,612 30,867 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,666 26,005 1 South African rand ZAR 2,259 2,304 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,218 2,222 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 557 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,721 28,296 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,042 31,246 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,888 39,991 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,287 1,257 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,027 32,083 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,729 8,712 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,043 6,063 100 Thai baths THB 119,962 121,914 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,283 9,383 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,916 32,364 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,296 44,910 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,584 9,626 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,211 16,155 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,722 2,741 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,698 16,663 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,680 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,894 76,007 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,786 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,613 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,403 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

