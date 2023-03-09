Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for March 9

Finance Materials 9 March 2023 09:54 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for March 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to March 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,296 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 9

Iranian rial on March 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,704

50,596

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,695

45,120

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,922

4,023

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,941

4,034

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,954

6,035

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,641

136,905

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,156

15,238

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,612

30,897

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,074

109,087

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,612

30,867

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,666

26,005

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,259

2,304

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,218

2,222

1 Russian ruble

RUB

551

557

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,721

28,296

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,042

31,246

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,888

39,991

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,287

1,257

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,027

32,083

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,729

8,712

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,043

6,063

100 Thai baths

THB

119,962

121,914

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,283

9,383

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,916

32,364

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,296

44,910

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,584

9,626

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,211

16,155

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,722

2,741

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,698

16,663

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,680

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,894

76,007

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,786 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,613 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,403 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
