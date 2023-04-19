Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 728 days on April 18, Trend reports via the exchange.

As many as 21 investors submitted 64 bids in the price range from 86.4 manat or $50.8 (14 percent) to 98.6 manat or $58 (6.76 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 97.7 manat or $57.4 (7.24 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 97.8 manat or $57.5 (7.1606 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 137.9 million manat ($81.1 million), while the placement volume totaled 45 million manat ($26.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 15, 2025.

Recently, the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan made coupon payments on the Finance Ministry's bonds as a paying agent. According to the NDC, the overall amount of payments accounted for 3.49 million manat ($2.05 million).