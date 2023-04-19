Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

Finance Materials 19 April 2023 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 728 days on April 18, Trend reports via the exchange.

As many as 21 investors submitted 64 bids in the price range from 86.4 manat or $50.8 (14 percent) to 98.6 manat or $58 (6.76 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 97.7 manat or $57.4 (7.24 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 97.8 manat or $57.5 (7.1606 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 137.9 million manat ($81.1 million), while the placement volume totaled 45 million manat ($26.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 15, 2025.

Recently, the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan made coupon payments on the Finance Ministry's bonds as a paying agent. According to the NDC, the overall amount of payments accounted for 3.49 million manat ($2.05 million).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more