Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss future of technical support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) held a meeting to discuss future directions of technical assistance, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, met with the World Bank delegation headed by the new Manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister.

The sides exchanged views on the current activities of the World Bank in Azerbaijan and the new cooperation framework from 2023 through 2028.

In addition, issues related to the current cooperation between the World Bank and the CBA, the status of project implementation, and new areas of technical assistance for the future were discussed.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank also discussed technical assistance projects in June of this year.

The appointment of a new WB regional manager for Azerbaijan was previously reported. Prior to this appointment, Stallmeister served as the World Bank's Operations Manager for Vietnam, East Asia, and the Pacific region.