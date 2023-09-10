Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for September 10

Finance Materials 10 September 2023 11:19 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 18 decreased in price compared to September 9.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,971 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 10

Rial on September 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,359

52,390

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,041

47,040

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,776

3,780

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,925

3,935

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,026

6,031

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,436

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,165

136,142

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

13,777

13,727

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,418

28,436

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,079

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,771

30,828

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,715

24,761

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,197

2,197

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,565

1,565

1 Russian ruble

RUB

430

429

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,809

26,815

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,759

30,761

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,324

38,283

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,306

1,302

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,606

31,596

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,660

8,644

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,730

5,722

100 Thai baths

THB

117,859

117,927

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,981

8,981

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,455

31,447

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,971

44,977

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,055

9,047

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,000

16,014

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,741

2,737

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

567

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,788

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,716

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,123

74,098

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,969

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,052 rials and the price of $1 is 412,852 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 401,865 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,320 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000–533,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

