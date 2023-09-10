Iranian currency rates for September 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 18 decreased in price compared to September 9.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,971 rials.

Currency Rial on September 10 Rial on September 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,359 52,390 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,041 47,040 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,776 3,780 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,925 3,935 1 Danish krone DKK 6,026 6,031 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,436 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,165 136,142 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 13,777 13,727 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,418 28,436 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,358 5,358 1 Omani rial OMR 109,079 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,771 30,828 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,715 24,761 1 South African rand ZAR 2,197 2,197 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,565 1,565 1 Russian ruble RUB 430 429 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,809 26,815 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,759 30,761 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,324 38,283 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,306 1,302 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,606 31,596 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,660 8,644 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,730 5,722 100 Thai baths THB 117,859 117,927 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,981 8,981 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,455 31,447 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,971 44,977 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,055 9,047 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,000 16,014 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,741 2,737 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 567 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,788 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,716 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,123 74,098 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,969 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,052 rials and the price of $1 is 412,852 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 401,865 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,320 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000–533,000 rials.

